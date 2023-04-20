Tuesday was the final Erie County Board of Elections meeting before the municipal primary election.

During the meeting, the board approved the ballot layout. The director of elections will now meet with the printer to get mail-in ballots out to voters. The board also discussed a polling location change.

Harborcreek 2nd District is moving from Fairfield Hose Company to Faith Lutheran Church, which is down the street.

Fairfield Hose Company is under construction currently and voters should be receiving notification about this location change soon in the mail.

“They’ll be signage posted as well. We did post signage at both locations now to let them know were meeting to discuss and vote on it. On Election Day, at Fairfield Hose, there will still be signage posted letting folks know that, yes, you have to vote further down the street,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County clerk.

Slomski also wants to remind voters that early in-person voting starts on Monday in the election office in the courthouse.