The ballot marking machines and scanners you’ll use on election day were tested on Wednesday. The Erie County Election office is making sure election night runs as smoothly as possible.

Wednesday, the county election office focused its efforts on the equipment in the voter warehouse on West 12th Street.

It’s a two-day process designed to ensure an accurate count of all votes in every precinct. The job began Tuesday by testing the equipment at the elections and voter registration office in the courthouse.

Election Day is Nov. 8.