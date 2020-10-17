Ballots for Biden bus tour makes stop in Erie

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s campaign tour is making a stop in Erie on Saturday October 17th.

This weekend the Ballots for Biden bus tour travels westward through Pennsylvania while encouraging Pennsylvania voters to make plans to vote early.

The tour made stops in Pittsburgh, Blairsville, Cooksburg, and will now be arriving in Erie.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and other local candidates met the bus along the route emphasizing the important role Pennsylvania voters have in deciding the next president.