Ballots for Biden Bus Tour to make Saturday stop in Erie

The statewide Ballots for Biden bus tour featuring the “Soul of the Nation” bus will be making a stop in Erie on Saturday.

The event is scheduled to take place at 5:00 p.m. at Lavery Brewing Co. on 12th Street.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Nina Ahmad, candidate for U.S. House in Pennsylvania’s 16th District Kristy Gnibus and candidate for the Pennsylvania State Senate 49th District Julie Slomski will be featured at the event.

The Ballots for Biden bus tour will stop at new, early voting sites and vote-by-mail drop boxes across Pennsylvania, distributing campaign gear and encouraging voters to make their plans to vote early.