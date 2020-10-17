Ballots for Biden Bus Tour to make stop in Erie

On Saturday October 17th, the Ballots for Biden bus tour will be makinbg a stop here in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The bus is scheduled to make a stop at Lavery Brewing Co, over on West 12th St at 5 p.m.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Nina Ahmad, candidate for U.S. House in Pennsylvania’s 16th District Kristy Gnibus and candidate for the Pennsylvania State Senate 49th District Julie Slomski will be featured at the event.

The Ballots for Biden bus tour will stop at new, early voting sites and vote-by-mail drop boxes across Pennsylvania, distributing campaign gear and encouraging voters to make their plans to vote early.