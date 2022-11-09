The state’s 4th Legislative District has been held by outgoing Republican Curt Sonney since 2004.

Sonney decided to step down this year, and in the primary, guitarist turned politician, Jake Banta, took the win.

On the Democratic side, former Corry City Councilmember Chelsea Oliver was hoping to win back the seat for the Democrats.

But it’s Banta getting the win and the spot in Harrisburg by a margin of 62% to Oliver’s 38%.

Banta received more than 14,000 votes. Oliver received more than 10,000 votes.

Banta said he’s ready for Harrisburg and is encouraged by the support of his constituents.

He said he’s learned a lot during his campaign, hearing from residents first-hand while out knocking on doors.

“What I find is that after talking to them is that we’re not so divided, whether it was a Democrat, I knocked on the door or Republican, they really do once the wall comes down people start talking about real issues. So lets get the country back together, we can agree to disagree,” said Jake Banta, R, candidate, Pennsylvania 4th District.