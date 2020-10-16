‘Be the Voice of Change’ event to take place Sunday, focusing on encouraging Erie residents to vote

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the 2020 election. That’s why a local campaign called Be the Voice of Change is hosting an event this Sunday.

According to the organizer Abdullah Washington, the campaign aims to help educate people on how to vote, as well as, the importance of their voice being heard.

The effort will bring together local artists, officials and citizens passionate about voting.

If you are interested in attending, the event is taking place this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Basement Transmissions, located at 145 West 11th Street in Erie.

There will be live entertainment and guest speakers encouraging voters to cast their ballots.

The event will also be hosted virtually. You can just search for “Be the Voice of Change” in events on Facebook for the link to join in.