Biden currently in the lead over Trump nationwide; Trump leads in Erie County

The winners of the 2020 general election hang in the balance as several races remain undecided.

JET 24 Action News is Your Local Election Headquarters.

First, let’s go to the presidential totals where according to the numbers right now Republican Donald Trump taking 49% of the vote across the United States. Democrat Joe Biden leading with 50% of the vote, and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen holding 1% of the vote.

Here in Erie County, President Donald Trump leading with 61% of the vote, Joe Biden taking 38% of the vote and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen holding 2% of the vote.

As we know, there are plenty of mail-in ballots still to count so those numbers will continue to change.