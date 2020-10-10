Biden in Erie Update

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech at a local theater in Wilmington, Delaware on September 27, 2020. – The volatile US presidential election enters a fierce new stage this week when Donald Trump and Joe Biden hold their first debate — a television spectacle finally allowing Americans to witness the two antagonists head to head. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Today Vice President Joe Biden will be present here in Erie, Pennsylvania.

JET 24 has your official Biden update.

At 1 p.m. we learned that from Wilmington, Del. The press bus joined the motorcade near Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s home at 2:07 p.m. They are heading to the airport and then to Erie, Pa. As usual, the pool was tested for the coronavirus and temperature checks were conducted.

The campaign provided this statement: “Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected.”



Mr. Biden is expected to speak around 4:45 p.m., and his remarks will be livestreamed.

The motorcade arrived at New Castle Airport around 2:26 p.m. Mr. Biden, wearing a mask, got out of his S.U.V. and came over to the pool. He briefly answered two questions — one about expanding the size of the Supreme Court and another about whether President Trump should be resuming rallies. Then he boarded his plane around 2:30 p.m.

The press plane was wheels up at 2:49 p.m. Mr. Biden’s plane was still on the ground when we took off.

Here is a transcript of Mr. Biden’s remarks on the tarmac. It was quite loud. Thanks to ABC’s Molly Nagle for assistance here.



Q: Mr. Vice President, why don’t voters deserve to know where you stand on court packing before they cast their vote? Why wait until after the election?



Biden: Look, the only court packing is going on right now. It’s going on with the Republicans packing the court now. It’s not constitutional what they’re doing. We should be focused on what’s happening right now. And the fact is that the only packing going on is this court is being packed now by the Republicans after the vote has already begun. I’m going to stay focused on it so we don’t take our eyes off the ball here.



Q: Mr. Vice President, should the president be resuming rallies?



Biden: Well, look, I — before I came out again today to go somewhere, I had another test this morning, and I’m clear. I think it’s important the president makes sure of two things. One, that he is clear, he is not a spreader like his, like Dr. Fauci said the super spreader event he had for the Supreme Court announcement. And secondly, I think it’s important that he make it clear to all the people that they should be socially distanced, they can be on the lawn, that’s fine. But in fact, they should be socially distanced and wearing masks. That’s the only responsible thing to do. And I don’t know what’s going on at the moment now, but I hope he does that. Thank you.

As of 4 p.m. Vice President Biden has now landed in Erie.

More updates will be provided as more information becomes available during Vice President Biden’s visit to Erie.