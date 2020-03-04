Biden, Sanders and Bloomberg claim victories in Super Tuesday results

The results are rolling in for the most important day of the Democratic primary season, Super Tuesday.

Senator Bernie Sanders winning his home state of Vermont, hoping his momentum is enough to make him the democrat’s pick in the end.

Many moderate democrats are now coalescing around Joe Biden who took Virginia.

Meantime, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, winning American Somoa, a U.S. territory giving the self-funded billionaire his first win.

“And as the results come in here’s what is clear. No matter how many delegates we win tonight, we have done something no one else thought was possible. In just three months we’ve gone from 1% in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic Nomination for President,” said Michael Bloomberg, Democratic Presidential Candidate.