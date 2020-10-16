LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers remarks in Florida on seniors

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will campaign in three key states Friday.

Trump is heading to Florida and Georgia Friday, while Biden will visit Michigan.

NewsNation will live stream Trump’s remarks on “protecting the nation’s seniors” at 1:30 p.m. ET in Fort Meyers, Florida. Additionally, we’ll live stream Biden’s remarks on health care from Michigan at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The campaign stops come a day after the candidates took part in dueling town halls

The competing televised events, both held at the same time Thursday night, showcased the differences between the two candidates just two and a half weeks before the November election.

During the NBC News town hall in Miami, Trump addressed his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 217,000 Americans.

Biden was pressed on his stance on expanding the Supreme Court if Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is seated before Election Day. But he didn’t offer a direct response.

Trump and Biden were both originally scheduled to face-off for the second presidential debate in Miami Thursday night. But the event was canceled after the debates commission shifted the format to virtual and the president backed out.