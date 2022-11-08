Moving on to the 3rd Pennsylvania Legislative District, in a race that has two very familiar names in local politics.

Democrat incumbent Ryan Bizzarro is taking on former long-time Millcreek Supervisor, Republican Joe Kujawa.

This race had some pretty rough campaign attack ads in recent months.

Here’s a look the numbers right now.

With 100% of votes counted in Erie County, Bizzarro holds 62% of the vote. His Republican challenger, Joe Kujawa, holds 38% of the vote. Bizzarro is expected to now serve a 6th term in Harrisburg.