Bizzarro now leads in the race for PA House District 3

The race for the Pennsylvania House 3rd District is moving on the count of mail-in ballots from Millcreek.

With 40% of Millcreek mail-in ballots now scanned, it seems the tides have turned in favor of Democrat incumbent Ryan Bizzarro.

According to the Erie County Elections Board Chairman, the mail-in ballot numbers going five to one in favor of Bizzarro who is now leading with nearly 14,000 votes to Hayes’ just over the 12,000 mark.

“I don’t anticipate anything wild to be happening with the numbers from this standpoint, and for them to continue to trending the way they are, I think that would be accurate to say,” said Carl Anderson, chairman, elections board.

Anderson expects to have Millcreek mail-in ballots completed by today.