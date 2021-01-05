Bizzarro sworn in to fifth term at PA House of Representatives

Getting Pennsylvanians back to work and helping local businesses recover from the throes of 2020 are at the top of state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro’s legislative priorities for the 2021-22 legislative session.

The session marks the official start of Bizzarro’s fifth term serving the Pennsylvania House of Representatives; and his first as a member of the House Democratic Leadership team.

“This year, Pennsylvanians need the General Assembly to come together like never before to craft meaningful solutions that get people back to work and rebuild our local economies. I am honored to take the oath of office to continue serving our community in Erie. Serving as Policy chairman will help amplify the voice of our community. Pennsylvania’s small and local businesses need our support to help them recover from this pandemic. I look forward to advocating to rebuild their businesses and getting people back to work safely. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues across the aisle to making that happen,” said Bizzarro.

Bizzarro’s district includes McKean and Washington townships, Edinboro and McKean boroughs and part of Millcreek Township.

He encourages residents to visit www.repbizzarro.com to learn more about how his staff may provide support.

Residents can contact his primary office located at 1101 Peninsula Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 814-835-2880.

The office is open until 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Masks and relevant COVID-19 safety protocols are being observed.

Bizzarro also has a satellite office located in the Edinboro Municipal Building at 124 Meadville St., open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents may call (814) 734-2773 during those hours for help navigating state programs and services.