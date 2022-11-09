In the 3rd Pennsylvania Legislative District, it’s a race that has two very familiar names in local politics.

Democrat incumbent Ryan Bizzarro is taking on former long-time Millcreek Supervisor, Republican Joe Kujawa.

The early vote totals were tight in this race, but Bizzarro wins a 6th term in the state House by pulling away as the count went on, scoring a convincing win.

Bizzarro’s 64% topping Kujawa’s 36% by about 8,600 votes.

Democrat Ryan Bizzarro has held the position since 2013.

He said he is happy to continue representing the people of the 3rd District.

He added that not only the work he put in on the campaign, but the work in the legislative office has helped him connect with voters leading up to Election Day.

He told us what his next steps are as he enters his 6th term.

“Going into next term I think we’re going to continue working with the Democratic governor, it looks like Josh Shapiro is going to secure this victory tonight. So I’m going to be happy to serve with him and work with him to continue to elevate Erie and bring resources back here to our community,” said Ryan Bizzarro, candidate, Pennsylvania 3rd District state House.

Bizzarro also said he will continue to promote policies for the best interest of Erie residents.