HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is in one week and Republicans and Democrats are battling over many different issues.

One of the issues that has fallen off the political landscape is fracking. A topic that was once contentious, is now accepted by both parties.

“I strongly support fracking,” said Oz during the Pennsylvania Senate Debate.

This response wasn’t a surprise coming from Republican candidates like Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano. But what about a progressive Democrat like John Fetterman?

“I do support fracking,” stated Fetterman during the Pennsylvania Senate Debate.

“Climate change is probably the biggest long-term threat to the planet,” said Greg Vitali, the Chair of the House Environmental Committee. He says political survival is at play.

Vitali stated that “Democrats have to take this nuanced, perhaps intentionally ambiguous position, in regard to fracking to get elected.”

Fracking supports argue, like James Carville, that “it’s the economy stupid.” Construction jobs for workers, cheaper energy for everybody else. The president of the Marcellus Shale Coalitions insists that burning gas is good for the environment.

“When you look at overall air quality, increased use of natural gas has brought pollution down,” said Dave Callahan of Marcellus Shale Coalition.

House Bill 1059 was passed last week, steering $60 million a year in tax credits for the building of plants that burn natural gas. This bill wouldn’t have passed without Democrats listening to the construction unions, who voted yes.

“It’s frustrating losing battle after battle on environmental issues like fracking because labor is peeling off democratic votes,” said Vitali.

Democrat Josh Shapiro, who is running for Governor, said he’s pro-environment and pro-fracking.

When asked if he trusts Josh Shapiro, Callahan said the following: “I agree with the sentiment that it’s not an either or proposition we can have both.”

Does he trust Fetterman, who once professed opposition to fracking? Callaham said, “We take people at their words we heard him say he’s supportive of the industry.”

Finding politicians who aren’t supportive of fracking is much harder to find.