Brent Davis to announce candidacy for Erie County Executive

The first person is about to announce intentions to run for the position of Erie County Executive.

Millcreek Businessman Brent Davis will announce his candidacy for the job later this week.

Davis is a republican and ran before the job. Since then Davis has been critical of the county’s leadership, spending and the push for a community college.

Davis will be making his announcement on Thursday in front of the now closed county owned Pleasant Ridge Manor East.

Democrat Kathy Dahlkemper has decided not to seek reelection for the position of County Executive.