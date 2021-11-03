Campanelli leads in the race for Erie County Sheriff; votes still being counted

In the race for Erie County Sheriff, one candidate started with a strong beginning to the night.

The two candidates for Erie County Sheriff, Democrat Chris Campanelli and Republican Brian Shank, awaited results after polls closed Tuesday evening.

Democrat Chris Campanelli is currently in the lead with most of the mail-in ballots and in person votes.

As of now, Campanelli leads with 59% of the vote; Shank is trailing with 41%. This, with 99 percent of the precincts reporting.

“We’re feeling great. We’re confident, but not over confident. Until those last votes come in and I’m declared the winner, it’s still anybody’s game,” said Chris Campanelli, D, Erie County Sheriff Candidate.

For a full list of 2021 General Election results visit: