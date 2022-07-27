Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress Dan Pastore met with Erie women Wednesday to discuss reproductive rights concerns after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The candidate listened to concerns of women who, now or in the future, may not have a choice when it comes to their reproductive rights.

One of the women at the event who is a registered nurse said the overturning of Roe v. Wade could lead to ethical or health issues if the right to abortions are eliminated from the medical field.

Another concern from a school director of Erie’s Public Schools is the increase in birthing maternal mortality rates of black women if abortions are not allowed.

Pastore said this a conversation that he thinks requires more input from the public, and told us what his next steps are going to be.

“We need to continue to get the message out and conduct more sessions like this where we’re engaging the public. People need to understand that their votes matter, and who gets elected has consequences. We’re seeing that here there’s legislation pending that would that would take away the rights of women here in Pennsylvania,” said Dan Pastore, democratic nominee, U.S. House Pennsylvania 16 District.

Pastore said it is critical that people get out and vote in the November general election.