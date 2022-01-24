Candidate for lieutenant governor makes campaign stop in Erie region

The race for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania has reached the Erie region.

This evening Republican Clarice Schillinger made a campaign stop to touch base with Northwest Pennsylvania.

The candidate has currently been working with the “Back to School PA PAC” to help raise and distribute funds to Republican school board candidates across the state.

Her campaign launched on January 6th and this is the first run for Schillinger.

She spoke about what her priorities would be if elected to the office.

“What the people of Pennsylvania need is somebody who is going to keep our schools open, keep our businesses open, back up our police, really truly understand the problem that are at hand right now, and take it back to the capitol and find solutions,” said Charice Schillinger, Candidate for Lieutenant Governor.