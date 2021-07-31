Candidate for state senate makes stop in Erie

Democratic State Representative Malcom Kenyatta arrived in Erie and spoke to several residents about his purpose of running for state senator.

Kenyatta spoke to residents about coming up as a hard working class Pennsylvanian since he was 12-years-old.

He connected with some residents to let them know if elected, his focus is to take action to fight for higher pay, affordable housing, and better education.

“Make sure our essential workers are paid at a level of dignity, but we also need to make sure that folks have hazard pay and they they have the protections that they deserve on the job, and that it is easy and possible for them to unionize and organize and talk about the protection and wages and benefits that they rightly earned through the work that they’ve done,” said Malcom Kenyatta, (D), State Representative.

Kenyatta is going to be in Allentown on Sunday August 1st to speak about his purpose for running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat.

