Candidate petitions for the 2021 Primary Election is closed.

Following today’s deadline, Erie County Board of Elections will review and determine if any candidates could be challenged for one week.

The Erie County Board of Elections collected petitions from 36 Erie County Municipalities.

This year’s petitions include township and borough supervisors and sheriff.

“A situation where people are doing so by trying to get more signatures to allow for a person to be removed from the ballot. That’s the process,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Board of Elections.

This year’s ballot will also include a seat for Erie County Executive.