Candidates for 15th and 16th District’s of U.S. House of Representatives face off in PA primary’s

Here is a look at two races with a local impact, the races for the 16th and 15th District’s of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Starting with the 16th District, incumbent Republican Mike Kelly faced Democratic challenger Kristy Gnibus.

Here are the results, starting with the challenger Gnibus. She took home 21,189 votes. She will face Republican incumbent Mike Kelly.

Here are the results on the Republican ballot. Kelly raked in 32,249 Republican votes.

Over in the 15th District, Republican incumbent Glenn “G.T.” Thompson is running for his 7th term as a U.S. Representative. So far he’s received 67,629 votes.

Thompson will face Democratic challenger Robert Williams. Williams received 30,514 Democratic votes for now.

For a complete look at the Erie County primary election results you can click here.