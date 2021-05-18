Candidates for County Executive vote at the polls

Candidates are hitting the polls today.

Democratic candidate for Erie County Executive, Tyler Titus, casted his vote at Trinity United Methodist Church Tuesday.

Titus says election days are his favorite because people are given the opportunity to use their voice to help create change.

He expressed his final message for the community is to go out and vote and to encourage your friends and family to do so as well.

“Today is the day that everybody, in every municipality, the city and the county as a whole, gets to use their voice through their vote to decide how they want their whole county to be run. So it is imperative that we go out, we speak up for those who maybe don’t have access. There are barriers in place that we demand through our vote what we want different and we put into motion what we deserve,” said Tyler Titus, D candidate, Erie County Executive.

County Councilman Carl Anderson headed to the polls this morning as well.

Carl Anderson is also running for Erie County Executive on the Democratic ballot. Anderson and his son voted at the Jefferson School on East 38th Street.

Anderson says this weekend he continued campaign efforts going door to door, getting yard signs out and encouraging voters to get out to the polls today.

“It’s been a busy schedule, but very exciting and fun to get out and see people. I think everybody in the community is ready to get back out and socialize. It’s been very rewarding,” said Carl Anderson, D candidate, Erie County Executive.

Anderson says no matter who you vote for it’s important to participate in local elections.