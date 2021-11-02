Candidates for Erie County Executive cast their ballots

For the first time in eight years voters will elect a new Erie County Executive.

Kathy Dahlkemper is stepping away from the job after two terms.

We met up with candidates Brenton Davis and Dr. Tyler Titus as they voted this morning.

As polls opened for Election Day, Republican Candidate Brenton Davis casted his ballot in Belle Valley.

“It’s the American right to vote you know as we exercise our rights and our constitutional rights you know. It’s important to turn out for the candidates at best represent who you believe will be best represent your future for yourself and your families,” said Brenton Davis, Republican Candidate for Erie County Executive.

Later in the morning Democratic Candidate Tyler Titus voted with a crowd of people cheering outside Trinity Methodist Church.

“This is our chance. This is our time. This is our country. So make sure that you get out there and you elect somebody who’s going to invest in the working class family who’s going to invest in creating a healthier and safer community by building up our human services,” said Dr. Tyler Titus, Democratic Candidate for Erie County Executive.

After months of campaigning, each candidate is hoping for people to get out and vote.

“I mean it started five years ago. We’ve been on this campaign trail for 23,000 miles since January alone like I think realistically now it’s just in the hands of the voters and for folks to turnout,” said Davis.

“That our campaign has connected to those who have felt left behind and we’re brining forward a voice and a desire to create the kind of government that is truly representative of all of Erie County,” said Dr. Titus.

No matter who comes out on top, the winner will be the youngest county executive in Erie history.

