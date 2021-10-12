Candidates for Erie County Executive participate in debate making cases for their campaign

Candidates running for Erie County Executive participated in a debate this evening.

The debate covered topics including pandemic mitigation efforts, plans for economic recovery, and previous political experience.

The nominees running for Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and Tyler Titus both stated their experience is what qualifies them for the job.

Republican Candidate Davis stated that his background as a business owner made him committed to job creation and economic development.

“I’m the only candidate on this stage that has real world experience leading at a high level in a government organization across three states and 92 counties,” said Brenton Davis, Republican Nominee for Erie County Executive.

Democratic Candidate Dr. Tyler Titus credits serving on the Erie City School Board for four years and being nominated as president of the board.

“When I entered onto the school board we showed a budget deficit leaving my term in November. We will show a surplus. We have changed the tides here,” said Dr. Tyler Titus, Democratic Nominee for Erie County Executive.

One area that these candidates disagree is the role of government.

“Government doesn’t create jobs. Government creates liabilities and which tax payers must pay for ultimately. Every job that government creates there must be tax dollars allocated to that. It’s important that we remove these obstacles from private businesses,” said Davis.

Dr. Titus disagreed stating county government provides jobs, showing support for the one trillion dollar infrastructure bill proposed to rebuild deteriorating roads and bridges.

“The infrastructure bill being voted on right now by the federal government has the opportunity and lays out a moon shot moment for us to create lots of good paying, family sustaining jobs right here in Erie County,” said Dr. Titus.

Both candidates supported a county wide initiative for residents to get vaccinated stating that it is best to follow guidance from medical experts and officials at the Erie County Health Department.

“We need to make sure whoever sits at that helm of the county executive role is following the guidance of the Erie County Health Department. What we know is that vaccines work,” said Dr. Titus.

“As your next county executive I would agree. With a masters in economic development I’ve learned that data is important,” said Davis.

