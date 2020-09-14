Candidates for state senator speak out fifty days before the election

The clock is ticking on the general election this November.

One big local race pits incumbent first term Senator Dan Laughlin against Democrat Julie Slomski for the 49th senatorial seat.

Come November 3rd, two names will appear on the ballot. The candidates offer voters different kinds of government and political experience to be considered.

Incumbent Senator Dan Laughlin is seeking a second term in the state senate and now faces challenger Julie Slomski.

“It is so important because especially in challenging times like these, the community as a whole matters. We need to make sure everyone from every aspect of this district is not forgotten,” said Julie Slomski, (D) Candidate for Senate District 49.

Senator Laughlin said that he believes that this is moot point.

“I think those were talking points from about four years ago. I think they need to be updated a little bit now. I’ll point out that she’s had the governor’s cellphone number for the last six years. So if she feels Erie’s being forgotten, that’s on her,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R), Senate District 49.

Both candidates said that there is a lot of anticipation as the election days draw near. The candidates added that they will continue to push their message as well as encouraging voters to get out to the polls.

For Slomski’s campaign there’s three main points, raising the minimum wage, better healthcare and an equal education across the board.

“It’ll be able to work on both sides of the aisle and both chambers. I have relationships with both chambers on both sides and the administration. Let’s work together, let’s make sure Erie is getting it’s fair share. That is my ultimate goal,” said Slomski.

Laughlin said that he is going to do what he has promised to do, stay honest and hard working.

As a lawmaker, Laughlin has pushed to get better funding for the city school district and co-sponsor several healthcare bills.

“When I got there, Erie was kind of an after thought. I will tell you this, there is not a senator in the senate that doesn’t know that I represent Erie and we’re getting a share now,” said Laughlin.

Slomski has worked for Governor Tom Wolf in his Erie office. She said that she will continue her listening tour for the next 50 days.

Laughlin said that he is going to keep working as a state senator because there is so much to be done.