Along with gaining support, party leaders said there is a bigger mission at hand for Election Day. Before the big day, candidates looked to gain last-minute support but overall were trying to ensure that voters head the polls and cast their votes.

“About 10% of the people walk into that poll and they haven’t yet decided who to vote, so I think they have an impact somewhat,” said Tom Eddy, chairman, Erie County Republican committee.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party said the remaining hours before the polls are critical for candidates but also for another reason.

“We’re trying to get our people to the polls and make sure that folks who are registered to vote and haven’t voted early know that tomorrow is Election Day and know how they can get to the polling place,” said Jim Wertz, chairman, Erie County Democratic Party.

With races as close as this, party leaders stressed the importance of getting their voters out to the polls.

“The more doors we can hit, the more phone calls we can make today and get it elevated in people’s minds, the better off we’re going to be on Tuesday night,” Wertz added.

“I think the most important part about last-minute canvassing is just to get people out to vote,” said Eddy.

Both parties are making provisions for voters to get to the polls if transportation is needed.

“We’ll be offering those rides to the polls all day tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and if someone needs a ride between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., we’ll figure out how to make that work too,” said Wertz.

“We have individuals that have offered to provide transportation, and obviously there are some individuals that can’t on their own get to the polls. We’re contacting them today to make sure we have all those set up,” Eddy added.

For a ride to the polls:

Democratic Party: 814-790-5408 | Rides are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Republican Party: 814-636-5051