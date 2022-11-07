Candidates are doing last minute campaigning to help voters make a decision at the polls on Election Day, while also making a push for people to make their voices heard.

The Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party, Jim Wertz, says the last few hours before the election are critical for candidates. He said the time left is being used to not only persuade voters, but to make sure they get to the polls.

The chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee, Tom Eddy, said the last minute campaigning is important as Erie County is a bellwether county, with resources like technology, agriculture, and big business.

He said the last minute campaigning will not only play a role for what is seen in the county, but also in the state.

“Sometimes Election Day just slides kind of off their radar, so the more doors we can hit, the more phone calls we can make today and get it elevated in people’s minds, the better off we’re going to be on Tuesday night,” said Jim Wertz , chairman, Erie County Democratic Party.

“I think the most important part about last minute canvassing is just to get people out to vote,” said Tom Eddy, chairman, Erie County Republican Committee. “In fact, I know that in Erie County we’ve had over 30,000 mail-in and absentee ballots. So there’s 30,000 people definitely made up their minds.”

To maximize voting efforts, both parties are making provisions to help people get to the polls Tuesday with provided transportation.