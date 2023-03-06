One local businessman is looking to take the District 5 Erie County Council seat.

On Monday, Democrat Chris Drexel announced his candidacy outside the Erie County Courthouse. He said he wants to return transparency and fair representation of District 5 residents.

Drexel’s focus, if elected, is to invest in infrastructure projects and promote economic development and job creation.

“I want to be part of this progress in this community. I do not want to see it get left behind because people are making poor decisions that aren’t going to benefit Erie in the long run,” said Chris Drexel, District 5 Erie County Council candidate.

The District 5 seat is currently held by Republican Brian Shank.