Chuck Nelson announces candidacy for City Council

Chuck Nelson, a pastor from The Cross, is running for City Council.

Nelson has a passion for helping the homeless. If elected he hopes to work on the west bayfront neighborhoods.

Nelson claims that the neighborhood has been under represented for decades. He hopes he can fulfill the needs to those in need.

“I feel like I have a unique position to represent people to experiencing vulnerable circumstances and to speak well on their behalf,” said Chuck Nelson, Pastor, Running for City Council.

The deadline for filing petitions is March 9th.