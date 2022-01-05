City Council holds first meeting with new council members; new council president elected

Erie City Council started off the first meeting of the year with a new council president.

The meeting began with electing Councilmember Liz Allen as the new Erie City Council President, taking over the role from Councilmember Ed Brzezinski.

Councilmember Michael Keys was elected Council Vice President.

Councilwoman Allen says she looks forward to working alongside her fellow council members and fulfilling her duties as president.

“I really think we had a good vibe here today. And I think we can carry that forward. There was a lot of unity expressed here, and good, solid ideas about how we approach 2022. So I’m very excited about that,” said Liz Allen, D, Erie City Council President.

The council’s next meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 19th at 7:30 p.m.