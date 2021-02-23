City Councilwoman Liz Allen seeks reelection

City Councilwoman Liz Allen is seeking reelection for city council.

Allen has a history of fighting for equality and inclusion in Erie.

Allen aims to continue the creation of the historic preservation task force that leads to working with the mayor.

The task force is meant to bring more transparency, diversity, and inclusion to Erie.

“We can also make sure that the voices are heard. We hear from a lot of people at council meetings. We can’t please everybody all the time. We need to listen to those voices,” said Liz Allen, City Councilwoman.