City of Meadville to elect first female mayor

It was a historic race for mayor in Meadville as the city is about to elect their very first female mayor.

The write in candidate Marcy Kantz is leading her Democratic opponent Jaime Kinder.

The write in ballots are still being counted at the time of writing, but Kantz is currently in the lead.

We spoke with Meadville residents on their thoughts on this historic race.

Some people think it is surprising that a write-in candidate is in the lead.

“But not thoroughly surprised that Marcy won because she did not have a lot of support. So I was not shocked when I woke up this morning and found out she had won,” said Michael Reed, Meadville Resident.

Reed adds that it is going to be a very interesting time in Meadville.

“There is a lot of things happening within the city on council and having a all new mayor for the first time in quite a while,” said Reed.

Kantz supporter Christine Yamrick said that she is very happy about the outcome and both parties put out good efforts.

Yamrick said that she is also excited that this will be the cities first female mayor.

“I am registered Democrat, but Marcy approached me to be part of her team and I was very happy to be part of her team and I thought she was the best candidate for this race,” said Christine Yamrick, Meadville Resident.

While she is behind in votes, Jaime Kinder said that regardless of who wins, there are still issues in Meadville.

“We are going to keep fighting the good fight because people need to be heard and Meadville needs to be run for the majority of the people and for the people that live here,” said Jaime Kinder, Meadville Mayor Candidate.

Kinder added that Meadville will work together.

“It’s going to happen. We are going to do it. We are boots on the ground here man and Meadville deserves better,” said Kinder.

We did reach out to Kantz, but she was unable to do an interview.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists