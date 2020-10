The clerk of elections has a few tips if you are sending in a mail-in ballot.

If you are sending in a mail-in ballot you will want to make sure you follow all instructions. Watch out for the “naked ballot.” This is when a ballot is returned without being sealed properly.

The ballot must be sealed in a “secrecy envelope” and an outer envelope which is all sent to you. Then you must sign the back of it.

If one of the three are missing you run the chance of your ballot being voided.