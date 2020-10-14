Clerk of Elections office just about caught up on sending out mail-in ballots

The Clerk of Elections office said that they are just about caught up on sending out mail-in ballots.

Doug Smith explained that by the end of the day, nearly 60,000 ballots will have been sent out.

Smith added that it has been difficult getting the ballots out.

However, many ballots have been returned with staff members starting to sort them out by district.

“Their anxious and I understand that. We’ve had a few delays which are unfortunate, some of them related to the state system, some probably related to bad messaging on our part,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.

The last day to apply for mail-in ballots is October 27th. If you decide then to apply you are asked to stop by the Clerk of Elections office at the Erie County Courthouse.