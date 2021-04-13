Commonwealth upholds election board appeal

The Erie County Election Board (ECBOE) was notified today of the decision today by

Commonwealth Court President Judge P. Kevin Brobson to uphold their decision to remove Clerk of

Records candidates Buzz Andrezeski and Chad Hershey from the 2021 Primary Ballot.

Andrezeski and Hershey had appealed the Board’s decision to Common Pleas Court on March 22,

arguing the pandemic had prevented them from acquiring the 250 signatures required on nomination petitions for County Clerk of Records.

The Honorable Judge Daniel J. Brabender agreed with that argument and placed them back on the ballot.

“The Board is pleased with the fast and decisive decision by the Commonwealth Court in this case. There is an opportunity for appeal, so we will wait and see what happens next. The Board is anxious for these legal matters to be completed as soon as possible so we may finalize the 2021 Erie County Ballot and begin mailing them to voters,” said Mary Rennie, Chairwoman of Erie County Election Board.

Commonwealth Court is also hearing an appeal by Edward DiMattio, candidate for County Clerk of

Records, of his removal from the ballot by Commonwealth Court due to errors on his Statement of

Financial Interest.

Briefs in that case were due by 4pm today at Commonwealth Court. Currently, DiMattio is back on the ballot while the case is on appeal.

The Board of Elections is awaiting a decision before proceeding with the printing of the ballot.

Postcards are going out to the 15,228 voters who have applied for Absentee or Mail-in Ballots to apprise them of the delay and ballot options as Election Day (May 18) approaches.

Mary Rennie, Ellen Schauerman and Ann Villella are the voting Members of the ECBOE.