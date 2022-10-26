Call it the home stretch in the race to Election Day after an often heated debate in the race for U.S. Senate.

That debate was closely watched all over the country. On Tuesday, the only face-to-face meeting between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz was itself a prompting debate.

Viewers that tuned in to the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate had conflicting ideas about the candidates but nonetheless agreed on the importance of voting. Both candidates took to the stage on Tuesday night to gain support from undecided voters.

The chair of the political science department of Mercyhurst University said the candidates put on a show in their opening statements.

“Anytime you have a debate where the race is really close you know it’s going to be filled with fireworks and both of the candidates last night came out swinging right from their opening statements,” said Joe Morris, chair of political science department, Mercyhurst University.

Despite both candidates starting off strong, Morris said Oz continued with a great performance, with his years of being in front of a camera supporting him, while Fetterman struggled slightly.

“After all, he is recovering from a stroke but even beyond that there were sometimes where he would find it very difficult to respond to questions that should have been softballs,” Morris added.

Voters from both parties also told us their opinion on the opposing candidate.

“I kind of felt like Fetterman had kind of switched what he was supporting because it’s what people want to hear,” said Rose Kuhn, secretary, Erie County Republican committee.

“The fact that he moved to PA to run so does he understand PA, does he understand all of our rural communities in PA, does he understand the needs of the working people in PA and what our government can do to work for us?” said Cindy Purvis, Democratic party affiliate.

Voters from both sides told us what they think their respective candidate needs to do in order to sway last-minute voters.

“I think Oz has done a really good job of taking care of what he needs to, and I wish there was a lot less negativity on all those ads,” Rose added.

“He wants to lift us all up to where we are all healthy and to where we all have healthcare, like he did when he had his healthcare emergency,” Purvis said.

Despite their opposing opinions, both women agree everyone needs to vote on Election Day to see what they want reflected in government.