Local Congressman Mike Kelly continues to push the need for a series of laws to protect the integrity of the voting process.

It’s called the Protect Election Integrity Act of 2020. This came about over what Kelly calls voter distrust in the process.

Kelly’s bill is actually seven laws that among other things would provide monitoring at polling places and require workers to count ballots from when the polls close until the count is finished.

Kelly said that the president deserves his day in court.

“I don’t want our elections to look like a Banana Republic. I want it to look like the way it’s supposed to be and that’s the United States of America where free and fair elections where every legitimate vote is counted and by the same token for those votes that aren’t legitimate and honest don’t get counted,” said Representative Mike Kelly, (R) U.S. House 16th District.