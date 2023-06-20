Representative Mike Kelly is running for reelection in 2024. The congressman announced the reelection bid Tuesday morning.

Kelly represents Pennsylvania’s 16th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. That district includes Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Butler and Lawrence counties, along with a portion of Venango County.

Kelly has served in the house since 2011 and recently was reelected in 2022 with a double-digit win against Democratic challenger Dan Pastore.

If Kelly wins his reelection bid next year, it will be his eighth term in the seat.