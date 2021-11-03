County continues to count mail-in ballots

While the reported election results are almost complete, canvassers are still evaluating more than 4,000 mail-in ballots.

The county canvassed over 15,000 mail-in ballots on Election Day.

Wednesday morning at the Erie County Voter Registration Office, canvassers are processing around 4,300 mail-in ballots, as well as approximately 250 ballots removed from the drop box at 8 p.m. on November 2nd.

Canvassers are checking mail-in ballots, looking over the envelopes to make sure they are signed and dated. Next, they will send the ballots into the office to be scanned.

One county official says the votes totals should be finalized at some point this week.

“The board of elections is going through and making a determination on whether the ballots that were deemed challenged during the canvassing process will actually be counted or not. Then we are going to continue counting,” said Tonia Fernandez, election supervisor, Erie County Bureau of Elections.

In total, when the election is certified, about 19,600 mail-in ballots will have been processed.

