Erie County Councilman Andre Horton is withdrawing from the state Representative race.

Councilman Andre Horton is no longer running for a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Horton dropped out of the race this weekend after candidates were required to submit signatures.

Horton said right now is a pivotal moment for Erie County government, and he will continue to serve the community in that capacity.

He added he supports Democratic incumbent Pat Harkins who is seeking a 9th, two-year term.