County elections office says most mail-in ballots are on the way to voters

The Clerk of Elections Office say they are just about caught up on sending out mail-in ballots.

Doug Smith explained that by the end of they day nearly 60,000 ballots will have been sent out. Smith added that it has been difficult getting the ballots out. However, many ballots have been returned with staff members starting to sort them out by district.

“They’re anxious and I understand that. We’ve had a few delays, which are unfortunate, some of them related to the state system, some probably related to bad messaging on our part,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections. Erie County.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27th. If you decide to apply then, you are asked to stop by the Clerk of Elections Office at the Erie County Courthouse.