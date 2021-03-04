County Executive endorses Mayor Joe Schember for re-election

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper issued the following statement endorsing Mayor Joe Schember for re-election:

“As County Executive, I have had the pleasure of working on behalf of the people of Erie County. During my tenure, I have met many fine people, including a bipartisan collection of elected officials, all of whom have helped me as we work to make Erie County the best place to live. Without a doubt, one of the finest public servants I have worked beside is the Mayor of the City of Erie, Joe Schember.

Joe has implemented many positive changes to move the City of Erie forward, beginning with building a strong team to assist him. His love for the City and the people who call Erie home is his driving force. His honesty, passion and compassion are ever present as he works hard for the residents every day. Joe has laid a strong foundation during the past three years and has solid plans to build on this progress. He is tackling the City’s long-term debt problem, finding solutions that will reduce the financial burden borne by the City of Erie taxpayers. He is working hard to improve the quality of life for all residents by including marginalized groups in City business and truly celebrating the wonderful diversity of our City. For these reasons and many others, I am proud to endorse Mayor Joe Schember for re-election this year. I urge the voters of the Democratic Party to select him as their nominee for Mayor of the City of Erie this May 18th.

These past 12 months, more than at any other period, have shown that the fortunes of the City and County are inextricably linked. As I and my staff have worked to battle the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been truly fortunate to have a partner in the City who understood these challenges, took them seriously, and continually offered assistance to keep our people safe. Having a true partner in City Hall has enabled the entire region to better weather the pandemic. Collectively we are working to set the region up for success as we come out of this crisis. We both realize the success and vibrancy of the region is contingent on the collaboration of the City of Erie and the County.

Joe is a lifelong, proud Democrat, who exemplifies the best values of our party: care and support for the marginalized; providing opportunities for all; and honesty and integrity in leadership. Again, I am proud to endorse Mayor Joe Schember for re-election to a second term as Mayor of the City of Erie. Thank You.”