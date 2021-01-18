Crawford County District Attorney Francis J. Schultz announces election bid for Judge

Crawford County District Attorney Francis J. Schultz has announced his candidacy for Judge in the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

The district attorney is seeking to fill the vacancy left by Anthony J. Vardaro, who retired from the bench in 2020.

Schultz is seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in the primary election on May 18, 2021.

He began his career in Crawford County in 1995 as an assistant district attorney. He was first elected as District Attorney in 1999, and was re-elected in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

“For 20 years I have had to make decisions that affect the lives of many people who become involved in the criminal justice system. Those decisions have never been made out of bias, prejudice or ill will, but based on the facts and the law. Attempting to achieve justice in a fair manner has always been my goal,” DA Schultz stated in a news release.

The Schultz for Judge campaign committee consists of the following members:

Chairman – Steve Kightlinger

Marketing – Kimberly Flynn-Mierke

Treasurer – Tye Cressman, Esq.

Voter Outreach/Republican Party Liaison – Andrew Natalo, Esq.

Voter Outreach/Democratic Party Liaison – Dick Astor

Petition Coordinator – Pat McHenry

Titusville Liaison – Penny Linsted

Additional committee members include: Gary Alizzeo, Esq., Jeff Millin, Esq., Alan Pepicelli, Esq., Ross Prather, Esq., Brian Pulito, Esq., Debra Higgins, Esq., and Bill and Paula Sleptzoff. Anyone interested in volunteering for the campaign committee can contact Steve Kightlinger.