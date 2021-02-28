Crawford County High School senior throws his hat in the ring for Crawford County Clerk of Courts

A Crawford County High School senior has thrown his hat in the ring for Crawford County Clerk of Courts.

18-year-old Roan Hunter is a senior at Meadville area High School.

Hunter is inspired to run for Clerks of Courts after a Google search showed combing the Clerk of Courts and Prothonotary offices would save the county money which led to him asking what else could be done to save money in Crawford County.

Hunter said that he has always had a desire to run for office and his drive and determination will be key for him.

“I feel through my hard work and my management position, I feel that I have experience to watch over a group of people and maintain processes of all the offices,” said Roan Hunter, Candidate for Crawford County Clerks of Courts.