Crawford County in need of poll workers for upcoming election

Crawford County is in need of poll workers for the upcoming general election.

The Crawford County Board of Elections and the Office of Election and Voter Services announced Wednesday they are in need of poll workers for the November 2nd elections for the following precincts:

  • Athens Township                               
  • Oil Creek Township                        
  • Union Township
  • Cambridge Springs                          
  • Summerhill Township                    
  • Vernon Township
  • Conneaut Township                          
  • City of Titusville                               
  • Wayne Township
  • E. Fairfield Township                        
  • Townville                                          
  • West Mead Township 2
  • City of Meadville

Working the polls is a paid position. The general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

For more information and to sign up to be a poll worker, call the Election and Voter Services Office at 814-333-7307.

