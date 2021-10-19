Crawford County residents claim new owner of Conneaut Lake Park not honoring agreement; hearing moved to November

Several residents living near Conneaut Lake Park want the park’s new owner to stop, in their words, “violating their space.”

They will now have to wait several weeks before a hearing in front of a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge.

So far eight residents of Crawford County have taken their case to U.S. Bankruptcy Court, claiming, among other things, that the new owner is not honoring an agreement regarding how the park would be operated.

A hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19 in bankruptcy court regarding these claims. Now, that hearing has been postponed to November 2nd.

The delay comes one day after an attorney for Keldon Holdings, LLC responded to the residents’ claims. That response reads in part:

“The park that existed in the childhood of these eight residents simply was not viable. Yes, there are fences up that evidence the inconvenience and presence of construction and change. These, however, are necessary precursors to refurbishment and a vision for Conneaut Lake Park and it’s surrounding community that represents a far more vibrant and inviting atmosphere.”

Once again, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Jeffery Deller has moved the next hearing in this case to November 2nd.

