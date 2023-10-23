It’s the final day to register to vote in the 2023 November general election.

Election Day is approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and the deadline to register to participate in this election is now over.

If you are registered, there is still time to apply for a mail in ballot, but that deadline is also approaching. 22,000 Erie County voters have already applied to vote by mail.

“October 31 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot, although that date is cutting it pretty close for getting your ballot back to us if you’re going to request it by mail. So, we suggest coming into the office if you’re going to wait until the 31st,” said Tonia Fernande, the director of elections at the Erie County Election Office.

The last day to drop off your ballot at the courthouse is on Election Day.