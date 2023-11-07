(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Dan McCaffery is projected to win the race to become the state’s next Supreme Court Justice.

McCaffery won the seat by defeating Republican candidate and president judge of Montgomery County Circuit Court, Carolyn Carluccio.

With McCaffery’s projected win, the seven-seat Supreme Court will be composed of five justices elected as Democrats and two elected as Republicans.

McCaffery who announced his candidacy for state Supreme Court in November 2022 will now serve a 10-year term on the Supreme Court.

Carluccio released a statement shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday:

“I just spoke with Judge McCaffery. The people have spoken, and while the outcome was not what we hoped for, the democratic process has once again prevailed. I want to express my deepest gratitude to my supporters for your time and your belief in our vision for a fair and impartial judiciary. I congratulate my opponent on his victory and wish him the wisdom and strength to uphold the great responsibility that comes with serving on our State Supreme Court. It is my hope that he will serve the interests of justice and the well-being of all Pennsylvanians at heart. To all who have stood by me, know that our efforts have not been in vain. We have sparked important conversations and advocated for the values we hold dear. I remain committed to serving our community and upholding the rule of law as President Judge of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.” Carolyn Carluccio

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro released a statement on X congratulating McCaffery on the victory.

“With your vote for @JudgeMcCaffery, you protected our fundamental freedoms, from Pennsylvania women’s freedom to choose to the freedom to make your voice heard in our democracy. Congratulations, Justice-elect McCaffery.”

The seat was opened following the death of Chief Justice Max Baer, a Democrat who passed away just months from the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Before his election to the Superior Court, McCaffery was an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia. He ran for district attorney in 2009 and lost in the primary. In 2012 he also briefly ran for state attorney general before dropping his campaign and winning a position as a Common Pleas Court Judge in Philadelphia.

Before his career as attorney, McCaffery served in the Army with the First Calvary Division.

Born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia, McCaffery attended the United States Military Academy at West Point Prep School and later attended Temple University and Temple University School of Law. He is the youngest of seven children and is today the father of two daughters and grandfather to two grandsons.

More than $17 million in campaign dollars were spent on the race, The Associated Press reported in October, as billionaires, labor unions, and trial lawyers sought to sway the outcome.

Third party groups spent millions of dollars on attack ads against both candidates.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade in 2022, Democrats hammered the issue of abortion rights in the state election, attacked Carluccio and argued that the Republican candidate could not be trusted to uphold abortion protections in Pennsylvania.

One ad called her “deceitful and dishonest” and claims that pro-life views were removed from her website.

In response, Carluccio claimed to be apolitical and bipartisan, and said the claims about her website were false. She also said she would uphold the state law that makes abortion legal through 24 weeks.

Leading up to the election she was endorsed by multiple anti-abortion groups including the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation and Pro-Life Coalition of Pennsylvania.

Attacks against McCaffery by Commonwealth Leader’s Fund called him “dishonest, deceitful, disgusting” and pointed to when his brother Seamus McCaffery resigned from the Supreme Court nine years ago for sending pornographic emails and included Dan on the email chain.

McCaffery told abc27 that he believes his brother made a mistake but denied being involved in the judicial email scandal.

Before his election to the high court, McCaffery was endorsed by the state Democratic party when he was elected to serve a 10-year term on the state Superior Court in 2019.

In January 2023, he was endorsed as the Democratic Party nominee for the Supreme Court seat. During the 2023 primary, he defeated Deborah Kunselman, state Superior Court judge from Beaver County, by nearly 215,000 votes.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court elections occur every 10 years and justices may serve unlimited terms until they reach the age of 75.